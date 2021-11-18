© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

City of Balcones Heights takes stake in its biggest, most prominent property — the Wonderland of the Americas Mall

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 18, 2021 at 5:32 AM CST
wonderland_mall_venue.jpg
Robert Merrill
/

The City of Balcones Heights is taking an ownership stake in its biggest and most prominent property, the Wonderland of the Americas Mall, in a deal that should close on Thursday.

The $5.4 million transaction gives the Balcones Heights Economic Development Corporation a 45% ownership stake in the shopping center at I-10 and Loop 410, the area's busiest freeway intersection.

Suzanne de Leon, the mayor of the city of 3,000, said the city wanted to play a bigger role in securing the future of the property.

"If something else had happened to it, we would have no say so in it. So we felt it was really important to the sustainability of our city to have an interest in this," she said.

De Leon added the city will not be involved in day-to-day operations and will leave that up to mall managers, but they will have veto power over the businesses that can move into the mall, which features mostly retail upstairs and offices downstairs.

There are medical offices along with business offices and nationally-known retailers such as Burlington Coat Factory, Target, Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less and Burkes Outlet.

The mall also features smaller, unique retailers in its Little Shops at Wonderland and the Bijou Cinema Bistro showcases art and foreign films each week.

The city will also house offices in the mall.

Sales tax from Wonderland Mall contributes significantly to the city's $9 million annual budget. The city will also be paid a share of lease payments collected from mall tenants.

The mayor said the "progressive" city council voted unanimously to take a stake in the mall.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

BusinessTop StoriesTPR
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick