San Antonio’s USAA will hire 1,500 local employees and boost its minimum wage

San Antonio-based USAA has announced plans to hire 2,600 new employees, with 1,500 of those new hires to be made locally.

Available positions include member service representatives, auto and property claims adjusters, data engineers, data scientists, IT analysts, software engineers and underwriters.

USAA just recently increased their minimum wage to $21 an hour or nearly $44,000 per year. The minimum wage was previously $16 an hour.

“USAA’s employees are the heart of our association and providing a competitive pay and benefits package is one way we reward them for providing exceptional service to military members and their families,” said Wayne Peacock, President and CEO of USAA.

“Increasing our minimum pay and enhancing our already comprehensive benefits package helps ensure we’re being responsive to our employees’ needs and dynamically changing market conditions," he said.

Many of the open positions have the option of working remotely; candidates can apply at usaajobs.com.

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA provides insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families, according to a news release.

USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 36,000 people worldwide.