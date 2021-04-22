JetBlue To Bring New Nonstop Service To Boston, New York From San Antonio This Fall

With more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 and airline travel slowly climbing to pre-pandemic levels, the San Antonio International Airport may soon see a much needed uptick in domestic passenger traffic. And the nation’s sixth largest airline could assist in that boost.

JetBlue will provide a new nonstop service to Boston and New York starting this fall. The carrier is known for its low fares and it's free amenities including entertainment, beverages, snacks and wi-fi. City and aviation officials celebrated the announcement, expressing optimism the new service will fill travel gaps the city has been trying to address for years.

Boston was previously the largest unserved market by the San Antonio airport, according to San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh. The city also lost direct service to New York last year after airlines cut routes in response to sharp drops in passenger volume caused by the pandemic.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is hopeful the flights will link some of San Antonio's major industries with their sister industries in the Big Apple and Bean Town.

"Boston and New York are key destinations for bioscience, healthcare, financial and tech sectors,” said Nirenberg, “all of which are emerging industries in San Antonio."

It’s official — @JetBlue is coming to @SATairport.



SAT✈️JFK

SAT✈️BOS



Coming October ‘21: Nonstop service to New York & Boston. pic.twitter.com/rd7Vyv97CI — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) April 21, 2021

Flights to Boston Logan International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will begin in October, but it is not yet clear how many flights a week JetBlue will offer.

Passenger travel at the San Antonio International Airport plunged by approximately 67% in Feb. 2021 compared to the previous year.

Numerous coronavirus health precautions have been implemented at the airport in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to protect the health and safety of employees and travelers.

A comprehensive list of new travel policies can be found on the city’s COVID-19 website .

With reporting by Brian Kirkpatrick.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.