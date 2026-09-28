Anti-ICE protesters return to scene of Wilber Garces Perez shooting in Austin

About 160 people gathered Sunday afternoon at the North Austin site where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot Wilber Garces Perez.

For some, like Lucila Carlos, it was their first-ever protest. Carlos, a master's student at UT, was holding a sign that read "Full legalization for immigrants now. Party for Socialism and Liberation" on the front and "Justice for Ruben Ray Martinez, killed by ICE" on the back.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Christine Vo, an organizer with Stand Up! Houston, leads chants during a protest against ICE on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the site where Wilber Garces Perez was shot in North Austin.

Carlos said seeing how the Hispanic community has been targeted by immigration enforcement has been worrisome for her and her family.

"They came here to give me a better life and a better future for themselves as well," Carlos said. "They've been able to give me such a better life. And they are such hard-working people. They are such genuine people that, I mean, it's really tough to see that they're being labeled as criminals."

Michael Minasi / KUT News A poster on an impromptu ofrenda reads "Justice for ICE victims" at the intersection of Anderson Square and Research Boulevard during a protest against ICE on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the site where Wilber Garces Perez was shot in North Austin.

The location of the protest, Anderson Square and Research Boulevard, was the site of another large gathering on Sept. 20 in the hours after Garces Perez was shot and detained. Under the overpass was graffiti that read "Free Wilber" and "ICE out of Texas, Justice for Wilber." There was also a makeshift memorial with candles, flowers and a sign that read "Justice for victims of ICE."

At least four people were arrested on charges including resisting arrest and rioting in connection with last week's protest, according to Paul Quinzi, an attorney with the Austin Lawyers Guild. Among them was Misael Ramos, a candidate for Austin City Council District 1. Ramos, who has since been released from jail, was at the protest Sunday.

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