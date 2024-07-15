State Department issues do-not-travel advisory for Reynosa over ransom-based kidnappings

The State Department recently issued a "Level 4 — Do Not Travel" advisory for Reynosa in Tamaulipas, Mexico, because of reports of ransom-based kidnappings on intercity buses from Reynosa's main terminal.

These kidnappings in the city across from McAllen primarily involved buses operated by the Mexican company Omnibus, typically occurring in the evening on southbound routes.

Kidnappers have been targeting passengers with U.S. connections, resulting in stolen belongings, emptied bank accounts, and families paying ransoms of thousands of dollars.

This advisory was particularly significant during peak summer travel times.

The State Department advised avoiding travel in or through Tamaulipas, staying aware of surroundings, and keeping friends and family informed of travel plans.

Tamaulipas state officials recently met with the U.S. Consulate General and reached an agreement to provide heightened security.

Jorge Cuéllar Montoya, spokesperson for the Tamaulipas Department of Security, confirmed the state will work with bus companies to enforce rules against a common practice of Mexican bus drivers to deviate from routes or pick up passengers at unofficial points.

Cameras will be installed on buses, and the Mexican National Guard will begin to patrol passenger routes.