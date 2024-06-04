© 2024 Texas Public Radio
President Biden will temporarily bar most asylum seekers at the US southern border.

By Susan Davis,
Mara LiassonSergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published June 4, 2024 at 3:43 PM CDT
A group of fifty migrants make their way from Matamoros to request asylum at the US port of entry.
Gaige Davila
/
TPR
In this photo from 2023, a group of fifty migrants make their way from Matamoros to request asylum at the US port of entry.

Following several record-high months for migrants crossings at the U.S. southern border last year, President Biden is taking executive action to swiftly deport would-be asylum seekers when the seven-day average of unauthorized crossings exceeds 2,500. It echoes past Trump administration policies and, pending expected court challenges, implements provisions laid out in a doomed bipartisan reform proposal negotiated earlier this year.

Tags
Border & Immigration Asylum Seekers
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (SARE-he-oh mar-TEE-nez bel-TRAHN) is an immigration correspondent based in Texas.