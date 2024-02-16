Texas Military Department to build new operations camp in Eagle Pass

The Texas National Guard will expand its presence on the border in the form of a new operations center in Maverick County that can house more than 2,000 soldiers.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the construction of a base camp, which will be built on 80 acres of property near the banks of the Rio Grande, Friday afternoon.

“This will increase the ability for a larger number of Texas Military Department personnel in Eagle Pass to operate more efficiently and more effectively,” Abbott said during a news conference.

It marks the latest escalation of Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, which he initiated almost three years ago and has cost the state billions in taxpayer dollars to sustain. The Texas Legislature appropriated an additional $5.1 billion for border security operations during last year’s legislature, but the cost of the governor’s new project wasn’t mentioned.

The facility will house up to 1,800 guard members with the possibility to increase capacity to 2,300 if the state has “surge needs.”

Abbott said the facility will have individual rooms for soldiers, dining halls, recreation areas and computer labs and will improve living conditions for the troops, adding that the facility will enable easier expansion of the state’s mission.

“Before this effort here, they've been living in conditions that were atypical for military operations. Now, because of the magnitude of what we're doing, because of the need to sustain — and actually expand — our efforts, it's essential that we build this base camp for these soldiers,” he said. “It’s going to be good for them.”

Eagle Pass and the surrounding area has for several weeks been the epicenter of Abbott’s feud with the Biden administration over border security and immigration. In early January, the state took over control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass and has since rejected efforts by U.S. Border Patrol agents to enter the area and perform their duties.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that federal agents should have access to the banks of the river and be able to cut through miles of razor wire installed during Operation Lone Star, but the agents remain restricted from entering the area.

This is a developing story.

Got a tip? Email Julián Aguilar at jaguilar@kera.org .You can follow Julián on Twitter @nachoaguilar .

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Copyright 2024 KERA. To see more, visit KERA.