A 13-year-old is the youngest victim identified so far in tractor trailer smuggling case

In late June a tractor trailer was discovered on San Antonio's southwest side filled with dozens of people — 53 who eventually died heat-related deaths. The apparent human smuggling case is under federal investigation.

Bexar County has released the names of several of the 53 people who died in the San Antonio trailer incident last week



Among these 22 names, the youngest ages are 13, 14 and 16



25 other names are waiting for family to be notified. 6 people remain unidentified.

Four men have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the case and will appear before federal judges.

This is the second time in five years that San Antonio, which is about 150 miles from the Mexico border, has witnessed the deaths of people trapped inside an 18-wheeler. In 2017, ten migrants were found dead in a tractor trailer in a Walmart parking lot.