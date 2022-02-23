Laredo residents remain under ongoing boil-water notice

Many residents in the city of Laredo are unable to use their tap water for drinking or activities like showering due to a break in the city’s main water line.

Last Friday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city to notify residents of the break with a boil water notice. As a result, around 125,000 people have had to restrict their water usage and boil their water for the past five days.

The city has asked impacted residents to shower in designated locations around Laredo. They’ve also been distributing water bottles but faced shortages over the weekend.

Kristen Adams, a staff attorney for the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid, said this is just another way in which the city’s water system isn’t serving its residents.

“At the very least, the city should have an emergency plan in place to ensure that consumers have access to safe drinking water when the system fails,” she said.

She represents an organization that’s working to ensure the safety of drinking water in South Laredo communities who are often the most affected by these boil water notices.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Arturo Garcia, Laredo Utilities Department Director, said the break was due to corrosion of a 36-inch, 50-year-old pipe which should have been maintained.

At the conference, Mayor Pete Saenz acknowledged that the city needed to update the system.

“If the city knows that it needs a complete redesign of its water system, first it should do that with haste,” said Adams.

But this isn’t an isolated incident. The system has other old pipes that are also susceptible to breaks.

Saenz said it was expensive to upgrade the system and the money would have to come from a tax increase on residents.

Adams said this has been an ongoing issue. There have been six boil water notices in Laredo since September of 2019, and only two of the six boil water notices have been city-wide.

The other four have disproportionately affected people in South Laredo, specifically in colonias.

“It's extremely clear that the city is not living up to its obligations of providing safe drinking water and maintaining the system in a way in which they could do that,” said Adams.