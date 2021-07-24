Border Wall Contracts In Laredo Sector Cancelled

The Department of Homeland Security announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is terminating two border wall contracts in the Laredo Sector.

In a news release, the agency said that the contracts are not necessary to address life, safety, environmental or other remediation requirements.

President Joe Biden had called for a pause in all border wall construction while they were placed under review. The cancellation affects about 31 miles of border area.

No construction had started, nor was any land acquired for the proposed section of barrier.

The administration has pushed toward the use of technology and modernization of ports of entry to improve safety and security at the border.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.