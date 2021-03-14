© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.
Border & Immigration

FEMA Heads To The Border To Place Record Number Of Young Migrants With Sponsors, Family Members

Texas Public Radio | By Dan Katz,
Kathleen Creedon
Published March 14, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT
1 of 2  — Migrant families and unaccompanied minors take refuge at a processing center under Anzalduas International Bridge in Granjeno, Texas
Asylum seeking migrant families and unaccompanied minors from Central America take refuge in a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
ADREES LATIF/REUTERS
2 of 2  — FILE PHOTO: Migrant children from Central America play in processing center under Anzalduas International Bridge in Granjeno, Texas
FILE PHOTO: Asylum seeking migrant children from Central America play in a makeshift processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo
ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

Lee esta historia en español.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency usually responds to major disasters like floods and storms, but the Biden administration has asked for the agency's help with another crisis: to assist with a record number of young migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The increase in arrivals is due to ongoing violence, food insecurity and natural disasters in Central America, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Border Patrol facilities are no place for children.

“I am incredibly proud of the agents of the Border Patrol, who have been working around the clock in difficult circumstances to take care of children temporarily in our care,” Mayorkas said. “We are working in partnership with (the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) to address the needs of unaccompanied children, which is made only more difficult given the protocols and restrictions required to protect the public health and the health of the children themselves.”
2021-03-14T172622Z_1_LOV000MUA0I9B_RTRMADV_STREAM-8256-16X9-MP4_USA-IMMIGRATION-CHILDREN.MP4

Reporting by Ted Hesson and Aram Roston for REUTERS

Over the next 90 days, FEMA will work to place them with a family member or sponsor until their immigration case is heard.

COVID-19 has complicated the process. Mayorkas said anyone apprehended at the border will be denied entry to protect the health and safety of the migrants and to stop the spread of COVID-19.

That continues an order first enacted by the Trump administration at the start of the pandemic.

President Biden has faced pushback for the way he has handled the growing number of young migrants and families at the border, and many advocates fear for the health of these migrants, who are being held for increasingly longer periods of time.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Border & ImmigrationTop Stories
Dan Katz
As TPR's news director, Katz leads the organization’s news and journalism efforts, overseeing the newsroom’s day-to-day management and the development of a strategic vision for the news division. He also serves on the organization’s executive leadership team.
See stories by Dan Katz
Kathleen Creedon
Kathleen Creedon can be reached at kathleen@tpr.org or on Twitter at @Kath_Creedon
See stories by Kathleen Creedon