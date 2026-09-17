Time to get vaccinated against COVID and the flu. But where?

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As the fall and winter respiratory virus season approaches, public health experts are urging people to get vaccinated. Updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available at all major pharmacy chains, including Walgreens, CVS, and HEB. University Health System is also offering both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines on a walk-in basis at its Bexar County pharmacies.

The most recent formulation of the COVID vaccine is approved for adults 65 and older and for younger people with underlying health conditions that increase the risk of severe illness, according to Dr. Jason Bowling, a professor of infectious diseases at UT Health San Antonio and chief epidemiologist at University Health. But he noted that other people may want to consider it, too. "Even if you're completely healthy, there may be a person in your house that's at higher risk. Getting the vaccine could protect you and them," he said.

The American Medical Association has issued its own recommendations on who should consider getting a COVID vaccine. Anyone still unsure should talk to their doctor, Bowling said.

Children who qualify for the COVID vaccine may have to wait, however. The Department of Health and Human Services has not yet decided whether to provide the shots through the Vaccines for Children program, a program that provides free vaccines to about half of American children. Pediatric doses are available to children who have insurance or whose parents can pay out of pocket, at a standard price of $130 to $206 per dose, according to GoodRx.

Pharmacies are also stocked up on flu shots, and Bowling urged people not to wait on those. Flu season has started earlier the last couple of years, he said, and people should get vaccinated well before the virus starts circulating in their area. All traditional flu vaccines are on offer this year, along with a new option: an mRNA flu vaccine from Moderna called mFLUSIVA, recently approved by the FDA. Among the major pharmacy chains, only Walgreens is offering it in Texas, so far, and only in limited quantities. The company says those who are interested in the new vaccine should speak with their local pharmacist. CVS is offering mFLUSIVA to adults 50 and older upon request in select states, but not in Texas.