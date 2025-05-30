Measles update: State reports 9 new cases in West Texas outbreak

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported nine new cases of measles in West Texas on Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases linked to the region's measles outbreak is now up to 738. The state issues updates every Tuesday and Friday.

McLennan County joined the list of Texas counties with confirmed measles infections tied to the West Texas outbreak, with eight of the nine confirmed infections in Friday's update. One person was hospitalized.

Waco-McLennan Public Health said six of the infected people live in the same household. Five were unvaccinated children, and one was an adult whose vaccination status is unknown. Of the two remaining cases, one was an unvaccinated child.

The county health department said the two infected people did not interact with the other six, suggesting there had been no local spread.

There is also a new confirmed measles case in Gaines County, where the outbreak began in January.

Ninety-four people have been hospitalized with measles. The DSHS explained that that was the total number of people hospitalized over the course of the outbreak. It was not the current number of people in the hospital.

Based on the most recent data, DSHS identified designated outbreak counties with ongoing measles transmission: Cochran, Dawson, Gaines, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum.