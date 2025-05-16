For menopausal women, high levels of cortisol associated with stress linked to Alzheimer’s disease

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A study led by the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio revealed that in menopausal women, high levels of cortisol associated with stress can be linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

The same associations have not been linked to males.

Alzheimer’s disease is the leading cause of cognitive decline in older adults.

“The results highlight the importance of identifying early risk factors when biomarkers are detectable but cognitive impairment is absent,” said Arash Salardini, MD, associate professor of cognitive and behavioral neurology with the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases at UT Health San Antonio.

The researchers found that a consideration of sex and hormonal status in understanding Alzheimer’s disease is critical. Their research suggests that for at-risk women, stress reduction and hormonal interventions could hold Alzheimer’s at bay.

Cortisol is often called the “stress hormone,” as it plays a key role in the way the body responds to stress. It is produced by the adrenal glands and is a steroid hormone. The levels rise when the body perceives a stressor.

Cortisol also helps the body to cope with stress by increasing blood sugar and enhancing brain function to prepare the body for immediate action, as in a fight-or-flight situation.

However, when stressors are always present and the fight-or-flight reaction stays on for prolonged periods, myriad issues occur.

Long-term activation of the stress response and too much exposure to cortisol or even other stress hormones can lead to a higher risk of health problems.

The research also showed that mutations in hormones that have anti-inflammatory or immunosuppressive effects signaled “pathways that increase susceptibility to Alzheimer’s disease.”

Additional studies reported that “higher blood cortisol levels are linked to an increased likelihood of developing the disease.” However, identifying early risk factors is key.

The researchers of this study found that they could investigate cortisol’s impact at an earlier state of Alzheimer’s disease—where interventions could still be effective.

Read more about the study here.