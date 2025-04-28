© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Men have body dysmorphia too. That's why some use this drug.

By Brittany Luse,
Corey BridgesNeena Pathak
Published April 28, 2025 at 9:00 PM CDT
What's causing more boys to struggle with body dysmorphia?
Andrew Stawicki/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Body modifiers like Ozempic and other weight loss drugs have gotten attention for how skinny they can make you. But what if you're a boy who wants to get BIGGER? For young men, there's another drug getting more and more popular: steroids.

Fit and muscular bodies get celebrated on social media, and many men turn to steroids to match what they see. But with that comes the rise of "muscle dysmorphia," a kind of body dysmorphia where a person feels that their muscles aren't big enough.

Brittany sits down with Roberto Olivardia, a alinical psychologist and lecturer at Harvard Medical School, to talk about how a drug, once primarily associated with professional athletes pursuing performance enhancement, is now the drug of choice for boys and men struggling with negative body image.

For more, check out Roberto's book, The Adonis Complex.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Corey Bridges
Corey Bridges is an assistant producer at NPR's daily economics podcast, The Indicator from Planet Money. Bridges enjoys covering stories ranging from public policy to the economics of sports. At The Indicator, he has worked on stories about how certain environmental regulations can impede climate progress and others about how college athletes are taking advantage of their name, image and likeness.
Neena Pathak