New UT Health program aims to prevent cancer in San Antonio firefighters

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published April 17, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
A fire in 2025
Ringo Chiu
/
Reuters
A firefighter

Studies show that firefighters are at higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer. UT Health San Antonio has launched a firefighter prevention program to understand why.

UT Health San Antonio reports firefighters are at a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and 14% higher risk of dying from cancer.

More than 70 firefighters with the San Antonio Fire Department have been diagnosed with cancer in the past 10 years. They said many of the cases have gone unreported.

UT Health San Antonio partnered with Sylvester’s Firefighter Cancer Initiative at the University of Miami to launch a prevention program that aims to understand and reduce the burden of cancer.

The goal is to strengthen cancer prevention, education, and expert care for the community.

In a statement, Dr. Amelie G. Ramirez, director of the Institute for Health Promotion Research and associate director of community outreach and engagement at the Mays Cancer Center, explained that the program is active: “Our UT Health San Antonio team is already connecting with firefighters by sharing educational resources at SAFD health fairs.”

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio