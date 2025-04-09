San Antonio and Metro Health celebrate National Public Health Week

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City’s Metropolitan Health District is hosting events throughout the week for National Public Health Week.

National Public Health Week has been observed by communities across the country for 30 years.

On Thursday, the City of San Antonio will issue an official proclamation officially designating April 7 through the 13 as National Public Health Week locally.

Following Thursday’s proclamation, there will be a public health fest at Rosedale Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will feature resources on city programs, free food, music, produce bags and Fiesta Medal Giveaways.

For more information and resources visit SA.gov/NPHW.

National Public Health Week is a time to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important in our community.

