© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio and Metro Health celebrate National Public Health Week

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published April 9, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
Pexels
Pexels
Pexels

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City’s Metropolitan Health District is hosting events throughout the week for National Public Health Week.

National Public Health Week has been observed by communities across the country for 30 years.

On Thursday, the City of San Antonio will issue an official proclamation officially designating April 7 through the 13 as National Public Health Week locally.

Following Thursday’s proclamation, there will be a public health fest at Rosedale Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will feature resources on city programs, free food, music, produce bags and Fiesta Medal Giveaways.

For more information and resources visit SA.gov/NPHW.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Bioscience-Medicine San Antonio Metropolitan Health DistrictTPRTop Stories
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio