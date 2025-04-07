© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Why it's hard to study the neuroscience of psychedelics

By Rachel Carlson,
Regina G. BarberHannah Chinn
Published April 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM CDT
Psilocybe mexicana mushrooms grown by a resident of Washington, DC. Researchers are studying psychedelics like psilocybin to treat depression, PTSD and other disorders. But researchers still don't know exactly why they work.
Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Psilocybe mexicana mushrooms grown by a resident of Washington, DC. Researchers are studying psychedelics like psilocybin to treat depression, PTSD and other disorders. But researchers still don't know exactly why they work.

Researchers are studying psychedelics as a possible treatment for conditions like depression, PTSD and substance use disorders. But they don't know exactly how these drugs work.

Getting the answer to this question is especially difficult when people often take psychedelics like LSD and psilocybin for their trademark "trips."

Some researchers think these psychoactive, spiritual effects are a big part of why patients could benefit from psychedelic drugs. Other researchers think these drugs' power may lie in the ways they alter brain chemistry or structure.

This week on Short Wave, we're talking to researchers about how they're trying to untangle these trippy factors of psychedelic medicine ... and why the answer could help direct the future of the industry.

Catch the rest of this series on psychedelics and related drugs this week by following us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Have other questions about psychedelics and the brain? Let us know by emailing shortwave@npr.org!

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn. It was edited by Geoff Brumfiel and Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Bioscience-Medicine PsychedelicsTop StoriesNational Stories
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Hannah Chinn
Hannah Chinn (they/them) is a producer on NPR's science podcast Short Wave. Prior to joining Short Wave, they produced Good Luck Media's inaugural "climate thriller" podcast. Before that, they worked on Spotify & Gimlet Media shows such as Conviction, How to Save a Planet and Reply All. Previous pit stops also include WHYY, as well as Willamette Week and The Philadelphia Inquirer. In between, they've worked a number of non-journalism gigs at various vintage stores, coffee shops and haunted houses.