Marathon runners' bodies have a surprising snack — their own brains

By Regina G. Barber,
Rachel CarlsonBerly McCoyJuana SummersMia Venkat
Published April 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT
Runners compete in the New York Marathon in New York City on November 3, 2024. New research suggests that marathon runners may deplete a fatty substance in their brain called myelin.
Photo by DAVID DEE DELGADO/AFP via Getty Images
Runners compete in the New York Marathon in New York City on November 3, 2024. New research suggests that marathon runners may deplete a fatty substance in their brain called myelin.

Running an entire marathon takes a lot of energy. Neuroscientist Carlos Matute knows this: he's run 18 of them. He wondered how runners' bodies get the energy they need to make it to the finish line.

His new research in the journal Nature Metabolism may be the first step in answering the question – and suggests their brains might be (temporarily) depleting a fatty substance that coats nerve cells called myelin.

Myelin makes up about 40% of the brain. It helps electrical signals travel around. After scanning the brains of 10 marathon runners, Matute and his team saw that myelin decreased in areas important for things like motor coordination – how we move our bodies – and sensory and emotional integration.

The changes were temporary – so runners, no need to panic – but Matute thinks the study could be a step towards understanding conditions like multiple sclerosis, where myelin decreases in the brain and typically doesn't return.

Have other questions about the brain? Let us know by emailing shortwave@npr.org!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy and Mia Venkat. It was edited by Geoff Brumfiel and Christopher Intagliata. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Kwesi Lee and Jimmy Keeley were the audio engineers.

Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Mia Venkat
