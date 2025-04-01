Walkers and runners are invited this Saturday to honor their cancer survivors

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Mays Cancer Center with UT Health San Antonio is hosting its annual 5k and 1-mile walk this Saturday in honor of cancer survivors and their families.

The annual event brings families, friends and loved ones together to support cancer survivors.

Several vendors, activities and entertainment are planned for the participants.

Along with family activities, the University Health Mobile Mammography Unit will be on-site from 8 a.m. to noon providing 2D and 3D mammograms for the community.

Proceeds will go to the Patient and Family Assistance Fund at the Mays Cancer Center, a program providing essential services including transportation for appointments, nutrition and clinical dietitian services, and assistance in helping patients address numerous barriers to care.

For more information visit GiveCancertheBootSA.com.