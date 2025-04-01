© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Walkers and runners are invited this Saturday to honor their cancer survivors

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published April 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
Pexels
Pexels

Mays Cancer Center with UT Health San Antonio is hosting its annual 5k and 1-mile walk this Saturday in honor of cancer survivors and their families.

The annual event brings families, friends and loved ones together to support cancer survivors.

Several vendors, activities and entertainment are planned for the participants.

Along with family activities, the University Health Mobile Mammography Unit will be on-site from 8 a.m. to noon providing 2D and 3D mammograms for the community.

Proceeds will go to the Patient and Family Assistance Fund at the Mays Cancer Center, a program providing essential services including transportation for appointments, nutrition and clinical dietitian services, and assistance in helping patients address numerous barriers to care.

For more information visit GiveCancertheBootSA.com.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
