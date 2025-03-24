© 2025 Texas Public Radio
What the COVID-19 pandemic tells us about how viruses evolve

By Hannah Chinn,
Emily KwongRebecca Ramirez
Published March 24, 2025 at 9:06 AM CDT
Concept image of COVID-19 cells (variants Gamma, Delta, and Omicron). For a long time, scientists couldn't figure out where Omicron had come from. Now, studies appear to point to one specific group.
Matt Anderson Photography
/
Getty Images
Concept image of COVID-19 cells (variants Gamma, Delta, and Omicron). For a long time, scientists couldn't figure out where Omicron had come from. Now, studies appear to point to one specific group.

Early in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists predicted the coronavirus would mutate slowly. They were wrong.

Hundreds of thousands of viral mutations and multiple seasonal waves later, researchers now know why.

Turns out, SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes the disease COVID-19 — was making evolutionary leaps and bounds in one specific group of people.

"When the virus jumps from person to person, it gets about two mutations a month," says Sarah Zhang, a health writer for The Atlantic, who has been covering the coronavirus pandemic since it began.

In February, she wrote a piece comparing several studies indicating that in the immune system of an immunocompromised person, the SARS-CoV-2 virus might survive for weeks, even months.

"The more time you have, the more mutations you can accumulate," Zhang says. "It's almost like a training camp for the virus to find ways to hide from our immune system."

In other words, the virus has the opportunity to "try out" different mutations, different attacks against the human immune system. Those mutations, in turn, may help it spark a new wave of infections.

That's almost certainly what happened with omicron. Understanding it could help us predict the evolution of other viruses in the future.

Copyright 2025 NPR

