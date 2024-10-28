A guide to breast cancer screening

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual health campaign to promote screening and prevention of the disease. If you have breasts, this is a great time to find out when and how often you should be getting checked for breast cancer.

Breast cancer diagnoses in women under 50 have been rising by more than 2% annually over the past five years, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The good news is that, because of better screening and treatment options, breast cancer deaths have dropped by about 40% in the past three decades or so. Survival rates are especially high when the cancer is caught early, before it has a chance to spread.

In this episode, we go over personal risk, breast exams and mammograms, and how to advocate for yourself in the health care system. Here are important resources from the episode.

Understand the general risk factors.

Anyone with breast tissue can get breast cancer, but some factors increase your risk. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of breast cancer increases with age. Some other risk factors include a family history of breast cancer, specific genetic mutations, dense breast tissue, alcohol consumption, hormone treatments like birth control and gender-affirming hormone therapy, and having your first pregnancy after age 30. This is not an exhaustive list so it's best to speak with your doctor about your own personal risk factors as well.

Estimate your personal risk with an online calculator.

Use the Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool and International Breast Cancer Intervention Study (IBIS) Tool to better understand your personal risk for developing invasive breast cancer in the next few years and over a lifetime.

Dr. Jason Mouabbi of the MD Anderson Cancer Center recommends using both calculators. "Both tools have their positives and negatives." The BCRAT can underestimate the risk for certain people, and the IBIS tool can overestimate the risk. If you're concerned about the results, discuss them with your doctor, he says.

Get to know your breasts.

Knowing how your breasts usually look and feel is important because changes to your breasts, such as new lumps, dimpling of the skin around your breasts, and unusual nipple discharge or bleeding can be cause for concern.

Dr. Tiffany Onger of the Cleveland Clinic recommends feeling your breast tissue at least once a month for any changes. She recommends feeling them standing up, lying on your back and your side, and looking at them in the mirror. The National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., has a guide on how to conduct a breast examination at home.

Onger says if you notice changes to your breasts that last longer than two weeks, see your primary care doctor or gynecologist and get imaging done, such as a mammogram, an ultrasound or an MRI.

If you're 40 or older, consider starting annual mammograms. While the guidance around what age and how often women should get mammograms varies, Mouabbi says he and his colleagues generally recommend annual mammograms for women starting at age 40. Talk to your doctor about your personal risk, especially if you're younger than 40, male or transgender.

For more in-depth recommendations and details on breast cancer detection and screening, listen to our episode.

Want more Life Kit? Subscribe to our weekly newsletter and get expert advice on topics like money, relationships, health and more. Click here to subscribe now.

Copyright 2024 NPR