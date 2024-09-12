CDC: More than 1 in 3 adult Texans are obese

More than 34 percent of adult Texans are obese. The good news? Texas isn't even close to the top of the list. The bad news? Texas is at 34.4 percent.

The CDC has released its Adult Obesity Prevalence Maps for 2023, and more than 35 percent of the adults in 23 states are obese. That’s a spike from over ten years ago. In 2013, no state had an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35 percent.

According to the CDC:

The 23 states with the highest adult obesity rates (35% or higher) include: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Guam and Puerto Rico also had an obesity rate of at least 35%.

Texas lands just under 35 percent overall, but there are notable differences by race and ethnicity. For example, 32.5 percent of non-Hispanic white adults are obese, while more than 39 percent of Hispanic adults have obesity. Nearly 44 percent of Black Texans are obese.

An obese adult has a body mass index of 30 or higher. Obesity is linked with other health conditions, including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and worse outcomes should an obese person be infected by a virus like COVID-19.

"Obesity is a complex disease," said Dr. Ruth Petersen, director of CDC's Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity. "Many factors contribute to obesity like genes, certain medications, poor sleep, gut microbiome, stress, access to affordable food, safe places to be active, and access to health care. Understanding these factors helps us identify potential prevention and treatment strategies."

In its release of the maps, CDC added that treatment strategies can include obesity medications, such as GLP-1s like semiglutide, in addition to health, behavior, and lifestyle interventions.

CDC used self-reported height and weight data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System when creating these maps.

