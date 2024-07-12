Mays Cancer Center receives donation to help support breast cancer patients undergoing treatment

The Mays Cancer Center received a grant of $2,000, 74 blood pressure machines and 100 $25 Healthy Rewards coupons from the American Heart Association (AHA) this week.

The center is located on the UT Health San Antonio campus and is a home to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The risk for cardiovascular disease is higher in cancer patients who undergo treatment like chemotherapy, and the initiative will help monitor that risk.

Dr. Cynthia Cantu said the partnership will help provide better care for the patients.

“This grant will allow us to provide these patients with blood pressure monitors for them to monitor their blood pressure at home and keep a log,” she explained. “This will provide us with more data for us to make appropriate diagnosis and treat appropriately.”

Cantu said that blood pressure machines are usually on the pricier side. Providing some for people in their homes free-of-charge is a great opportunity for the patients.

Along with the blood pressure machines, the donation included Health Rewards coupons. If a patient experiences food insecurities, the center provides them with coupons to get fresh produce boxes that can be delivered to their home.

“Often, we’ll have patients in clinic, and we’re [telling] them, 'gotta eat this good food, has to be low sodium, eat fruits and vegetables.' And, you know, they don’t have access to it,” Cantu added.

The cost of treatment is already something some patients battle with, and having the resources to give them better treatment at no-cost helps tremendously, she said.

“To be able to access healthy food can really influence their overall health,” Cantu added.

The center will monitor the health improvements throughout next year. Officials hope to collect that data to give back to the AHA to continue with future partnerships.