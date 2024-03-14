Longtime UT Health San Antonio President Dr. William Henrich dies at 77

The man who has presided over UT Health San Antonio for 15 years, through a pandemic and during which it became a top-ranked academic health center, has died.

Dr. William Henrich died Thursday morning of complications from a stem cell transplant that he received to fight a rare form of blood cancer myelodysplasia.

It was his second stem cell transplant, the first occurring in 2012 when cells donated by his son saved his life.

Henrich reflected on that experience during a luncheon in 2018, and how a kind nurse had bolstered his spirits. He said then that we all have that kind of power.

“Just by putting your hand on someone’s shoulder and saying this is gonna be ok, we got this. Do it. Don’t miss the chance to do that,” he said.

Henrich grew up in Dallas, was educated at Columbia University and got his MD at Baylor College of Medicine. He became a kidney specialist who wrote a textbook on dialysis, and, in 2009, he was selected to be president of UT Health Science Center San Antonio.

During his time at the helm of UT Health San Antonio, Henrich transformed that institution into what is now — a complex of interconnected academic and research institutions with world-class programs in cancer, dementia and aging, obesity, diabetes, and many other disciplines.

Many of his peers and colleagues took to social media to share their feelings about Henrich’s life, work, and death.

“An inspirational leader, clinician, scientist and gentleman..warm, caring, funny, kind, wise, articulate, a dreamer and a builder, a visionary with the creativity, passion and persistence to bring his dreams to life..he made such a difference to so many..he will keep guiding us!” - Dr. Sudha Seshadri, Director, Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s & Neurodegenerative Diseases

"We have lost a giant in our community and on the national stage ... So many at Texas Biomed know and have been inspired by Bill and his dedication to research, healthcare and education." - Texas Biomed President/CEO Larry Schelsinger

“This is a huge loss. Dr. Bill Henrich was a visionary and so accomplished. But most importantly, he was kind and exceptionally supportive of everyone.” - Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, Professor & Chair of Rehabilitation Medicine UT Health San Antonio

“Bill Henrich was determined to make UT Health San Antonio the best it could be in treating, curing and educating. And that he did magnificently. We mourn the loss of one of the finest individuals anyone could ever know.” - The University of Texas System

Henrich went on medical leave to fight his cancer earlier this year. Since then, Dr. Rob Hromas, dean of the Long School of Medicine and vice president for medical affairs, has served as acting president.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a beloved leader whose compassion and dedication to serving others inspired us all,” Hromas said. “Bill’s legacy of selflessness will continue to guide and uplift us in the days ahead as we work to build on his unyielding commitment to serve others and for the good of our community.”

Henrich is survived by his wife Mary, two children and five grandchildren.

He was 77 years old.