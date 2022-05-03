© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Bioscience-Medicine

Bexar County DA says he will not prosecute anyone involved with an abortion

Texas Public Radio | By Bonnie Petrie
Published May 3, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT
AD631075-14AB-48FC-9720-76BE0EDFDAB5.jpeg
Bonnie Petrie/TPR
/
Bexar County DA joins protestors outside the new federal courthouse in downtown San Antonio on Tuesday May 3, 2022.

The Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzalez joined dozens of protesters at the federal courthouse in San Antonio Tuesday night after a leaked draft opinion that indicated the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v Wade.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, a trigger law in Texas would quickly make it a felony for anyone to perform or help provide an abortion in the state.

Gonzales said he absolutely will not prosecute anyone involved with an abortion in Bexar County. This is in stark contrast to the positions of Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott, but Gonzales said he does not work for them.

“The only boss I have are the citizens of Bexar County. The only boss I have are the people standing here — the voters,” he said. “They make the decision about whether or not I'm doing the right job. I'm not worried about Ken Paxton. I'm not worried about Governor Abbott or anybody else in Austin.”

Gonzales said as long as he’s DA, no one involved in what he calls a personal decision about their own bodies will have to worry about being prosecuted for it.

“While I'm in charge, while I'm at the helm, while I'm making prosecutorial decisions, I'm here to tell the entire community of Bexar County that they not they don't need to be worrying about whether or not anybody is going to prosecute them for making a decision about their own bodies,” Gonzalez told the crowd of protestors.

