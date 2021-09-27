How Good Eating Habits May Help You Fight COVID-19

Rachel Trammell, a registered dietitian with Parkland Health and Hospital System, told KERA's Sam Baker she believes the answer is yes.

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS:

Can Good Nutrition Help Against COVID?

Your nutrition status contributes to your immune system and how well it works. And it's an important strategy, helping us to maybe not necessarily stop us from getting COVID, but definitely impacting the severity.

Of course, we don't know for sure, because there haven't been studies about all of these things, but we do know that nutrition status does impact our body's ability to respond to infections, viruses and things like that.

How To Strengthen Your Immune System

Making sure that you're eating a balanced diet is number one. Proteins and starches and vegetables and fruits at all of your meals can contribute different vitamins, micronutrients. Getting them from your food is a really good idea.

Any Particular Vitamin That Stands Out?

The vitamins we've heard most about are things like vitamin D-3, vitamin C and zinc.

Vitamin D-3 is a very important vitamin in supporting our immune system. But it’s usually required to be converted into the active form by getting sunlight during the day and things like that.

You can also take a vitamin D-3 supplement, but we want to make sure we're having a dual approach: Foods that have vitamin D-3 like mushrooms and, if needed, take a supplement.

Rachel Trammell’s Bout With COVID-19

Yes, I got COVID in late December. I was pretty well nourished doing a lot of supplementation before. That's probably why I did not get more severe COVID. I'm struggling now with long COVID.

Everyone who has COVID has an inflammatory problem. If you have long COVID, approach your food with an anti-inflammatory mindset: Reducing things like added sugars, super starchy ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks and things like that will help your body calm down any inflammation that exists. And not contribute more inflammation to a problem that already exists.

Interview highlights were lightly edited for clarity.

