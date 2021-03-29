UT Health San Antonio Breaks Ground On New Hospital

UT Health San Antonio has broken ground in a "virtual" ceremony on a new $430 million hospital that will specialize in researching and treating diseases that disproportionately impact South Texans.

The UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital will offer specialty care in cancer, orthopedics, urology, and thoracic and bariatric surgery. It will also be the site of early phase clinical trials, including immunologic and stem cell therapies for cancer.

UT Health San Antonio President Dr. William Henrich said Monday's groundbreaking was a seminal moment for patients, the city, the region and the state.

Courtesy of UT Health San Antonio

“We are forging a future in which no patient will ever have to leave San Antonio to receive world-innovative treatments,” Dr. Henrich said. “This project will significantly and forever change how we serve the sickest and most vulnerable populations in our area.”

The eight-story, 144-bed facility will be connected by a sky bridge to the Mays Cancer Center. The center's executive director, Dr. Ruben Mesa, said this hospital will change the landscape of cancer research and treatment in South Texas.

Courtesy of UT Health San Antonio

“We're going to be able to deliver not only stem cell transplantation, but new forms of immunotherapy and cellular based therapies, new ways of delivering radiation therapy, new laboratory testing for the most up to date genetic tests for cancer, as well as new approaches to cancer imaging,” Mesa said.

UT Health San Antonio expects to add 100 medical residents and fellows and 800 additional jobs to the city when the building is completed in 2024.

