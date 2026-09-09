UT San Antonio hosts the Actors from the London Stage

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Every Summer UT San Antonio hosts theatrical events that are both surprising, and instructive. And one program there gives drama students a perspective they might never otherwise get.

Kimberly Fonzo is an associate professor in the English department at UT San Antonio and has put on this program for the last 13 years.

“It was a tradition that was started long before me, back in 1988. Every year, I facilitate the residency of the Actors from the London Stage at UT San Antonio,” she said. “Ever since 2013, I have been helping host the actors and make these performances possible.”

Having learned their craft in the country that produced Shakespeare, these actors know what they’re doing.

Jerod Jerry / Courtesy photo Actors From the London Stage

“They are very trained actors, and they are very close because the actors are coming to the students' classes all week,” Fonzo said. “The students just gush about the whole experience. They say they've never had anything like it in class, or, you know, seen anything like it on the stage.”

For those who like seeing the Bard come alive on stage, there’s a treat in store.

“There are three performances that are available to the public and students alike, and they are on Wednesday, September 30, Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2,” Fonzo said.

The venue on campus is the recital hall, which she says is a great place to perform.

Jerod Jerry Actors From the London Stage

“The acoustics are great. The actors complement the acoustics. Every year, it seats nearly 500 people, and there's a giant pipe organ behind them. It's kind of an unusual space, but they really enjoy performing there,” Fonzo said.

“Last year, someone told me he'd seen every single performance of the actors from the London stage since something like 2003.”

Fonzo said that sometimes actors make repeat trips here. Not so this year.

“This year all five are brand new. I look forward to introducing them to Texas. We're going to take them out to a dance hall,” she said.

Jerod Jerry / Courtesy photo Actors from the London Stage

Fonzo said the tickets sell quickly. You can find ticket information here.