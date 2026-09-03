Coming soon: Season 6 of KPAC's 'Momentos Musicales'

KPAC's award-winning (Los Angeles Press Club) Momentos Musicales returns for season six, beginning September 16 and running through October 13. This annual feature on KPAC 88.3 FM airs during Hispanic Heritage Month, on weekdays at 2:00 p.m.

This year's series of daily musical moments explores the maturing of La Cadena de las Américas, a radio network created to augment efforts by President Roosevelt's Good Neighbor/Pan-American policy by offsetting broadcasts of Nazi Germany's network of transmitters broadcasting propaganda throughout Latin America. Edmund Chester, a veteran journalist for CBS, was in charge of building La Cadena, a network which ultimately linked 122 stations across twenty-one countries. His daughter, Carolyn Chester, will take us behind the scenes.

Also, this season of Momentos Musicales will uncover hidden classical music masterpieces from the extensive catalog of the Mexico City based Urtext record label. Additional recordings will be introduced from the small but significant Amapola record label, owned by Carlos and Allison Franzetti while we also touch on the Latin American artists who reside within the catalog of the Chicago-based Cedille label.

The most first-hand yet adventurous way to learn more about music of Pan America comes through travel. This season of Momentos Musicales will suggest distinctive places in Latin America to hear live classical music running the gamut from traditional and contemporary music of Europe, the United States, and Latin America.