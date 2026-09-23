Wonder Theatre snapping fingers to 'The Addams Family Musical'

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The Wonder Theatre’s current production has its roots all the way back into the rollicking 1960s television sitcom, "The Addams Family." Some of the popularity of that show was due to that peculiar and catchy theme song that let viewers know that something fun was up.

Director Chris Rodriguez explains that the beloved characters of the TV show are back again.

“'The Addams Family' (is) a fun musical production highlighting some of the famous pop culture characters: Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley, and a few other special guests,” said Rodriguez.

Crystal Truong / Courtesy photo The character of Wednesday Addams played by Lucero Garcia

It also became a Broadway play, so there is of course, romance.

“It centers around Wednesday finding love for the first time, and she falls in love with a normal boy,” Rodriguez said. “She sets up a dinner at their house, and the family tries to be as normal as they can be, and of course, antics ensue.”

There have been many iterations of the Addams Family, including the most recent series on Netflix called "Wednesday." So whether you’ve seen the 1960s television sitcom version of "The Addams Family," or something more recent, Rodriguez says this is a musical, and yes — that theme song is one of its most endearing aspects.

Crystal Truong / Courtesy photo Gomez and Morticia (as played by Alonzo Corona and Tamera Young)

“Yes, orchestrations of the show do include that famous theme song that everyone knows and loves a few times in the show, so the audience can be snapping away with them,” he said.

That kitschy TV show introduced characters that all these decades later continue to amuse. But aside from bizarre makeup and plotlines, a real family does emerge.

“They're ultimately a family that cares a lot about each other, and they are ultimately stepping outside their comfort zone for someone that they love,” he said.

Those who have seen the Addams Family might wonder if any characters have made the leap from TV show to the play.

The Addams Family Intro

“Thing does make an appearance a few times, as well as Cousin It,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez notes that the musical is good for the entire family, and that "The Addams Family Musical" performances continue at the Wonder Theatre, weekends through October 11.