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Witte Museum celebrates 100th anniversary with Holiday River Parade honor

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published July 7, 2026 at 1:54 PM CDT
Marc Cross, dealer principal at Jordan Ford speaks at the announcement of the Witte Museum as Grand Marshal of the 45th Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony on July 7, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Marc Cross, dealer principal at Jordan Ford, speaks at the announcement of the Witte Museum as Grand Marshal of the 45th Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony on July 7, 2026.

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The Witte Museum was announced as the Grand Marshal for the 45th Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony as it celebrates its 100th birthday.

“This recognition is a celebration of the Witte, of San Antonio and of the people who shaped our museum over the past century,” said Michelle Cuellar Everidge, CEO and president of the Witte Museum. “Since opening our doors in 1926, generations of families have come to the museum to explore, ask questions, make discoveries and create memories together.”

Santa Claus, dressed in a beach shirt and summer shorts, brought his North Pole mailbox to the Witte Museum and assisted children who wrote and mailed off their Christmas letters on a sunny July morning on Tuesday.

Santa Claus wears his summer outfit as he helps kids drop off their Christmas letters in his mailbox at the Witte Museum on July 7, 2027
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Santa Claus wears his summer outfit as he helps kids drop off their Christmas letters in his mailbox at the Witte Museum on July 7, 2027
Saile Aranda / TPR
Children write letters to Santa at the Witte Museum on July 7, 2026
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Children write letters to Santa at the Witte Museum on July 7, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR

Visit San Antonio President and CEO Mario Bass congratulated the Witte for being this year’s Grand Marshal.

“By honoring the Witte Museum as our Grand Marshal, we celebrate an organization that has helped tell San Antonio’s true story," said Bass. "Congratulations to the Witte on 100 years of preserving, sharing and inspiring an appreciation for the people, our cultures and the history that has shaped our community.”

CEO and president of the Witte Museum Michelle Cuellar Everidge speaks at the Mays Family Center during the announcement of the Witte as grand marshal for the 45th Ford Holiday River Parade on July 7, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
CEO and president of the Witte Museum Michelle Cuellar Everidge speaks at the Mays Family Center during the announcement of the Witte as grand marshal for the 45th Ford Holiday River Parade on July 7, 2026

The theme for this year’s parade is “Holiday Wishes Come True.”

“The connection between ‘Holiday Wishes Come True’ and the Witte as it celebrates its 100th birthday felt especially fitting. Both celebrations are rooting and creating a memorable experience, inspiring imagination and bringing families together,” said Roslyn Castañeda, director of River Walk operations at Visit San Antonio.

The Ford Holiday River Parade will take place on Nov. 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk. Tickets are on sale now at thesanantonioriverwalk.com

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Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPRWitte MuseumHoliday River Parade
Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio with a Bachelor’s in Communications in May 2025. She completed a photography internship at Texas Public Radio. She won Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards as part of The Mesquite newspaper and El Espejo magazine. She enjoys visiting small towns and reading books in her free time. Saile is now a freelance photographer and journalist eager to capture the essence of the city of San Antonio.
See stories by Saile Aranda