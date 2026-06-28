Pride Bigger Than Texas parade draws thousands in celebration, defiance and community

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The annual Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade drew thousands of people to North Main Avenue on Saturday night, with attendees describing the event as both a celebration and a statement of resilience amid ongoing debates over LGBTQ+ rights and representation in Texas.

Ivanna Bass Caldera / Texas Public Radio People dressed in pride colors bike in the Pride Parade.

For many, the parade was an opportunity to celebrate identity and community. Others said recent controversy surrounding a rainbow crosswalk in San Antonio's Cultural Heritage District only reinforced the importance of gathering publicly and showing solidarity.

Ivanna Bass Caldera / Texas Public Radio Members of Beat AIDS participated in the Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade.

Joey Ortiz, who said he has attended San Antonio Pride celebrations since the late 1990s, reflected on how much the event has grown over the years.

"I have seen it grown from just seven floats to what it is now, maybe 50 plus floats," Ortiz said. "So this is amazing to see."

Ivanna Bass Caldera / Texas Public Radio Joey Ortiz said he has attended San Antonio Pride celebrations since the late 1990s.

One of the biggest changes he has noticed, Ortiz said, is the growing number of families and children attending the event.

Ortiz said many LGBTQ+ Texans feel their voices are being silenced, but he believes the community is growing stronger and more united.

Ivanna Bass Caldera / Texas Public Radio People gather along North Main Avenue before the start of the Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade.

"It's now becoming collective, and as a collective voice, we can scream and shout as loud as we love and be heard," Ortiz said.

Families were easy to spot throughout the parade route, including Ashton Lasater and her husband, who have brought their children to the event nearly every year since 2017.

Ivanna Bass Caldera / Texas Public Radio Ashton Lasater and her husband, Ryan Thor, have attended the Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade for years.

"I just think it's important, like with the world we're in now, and even before, to think this was ever a thing that people had to hide, or be scared of," Lasater said.

She said she wants her children to grow up accepting people for who they are.

"We don't do gendered clothes, and they like just wear what you want and like the colors you want and stuff," she said. "I just think it's important for our kids to grow up to be accepting of everyone."

Ivanna Bass Caldera / Texas Public Radio The San Antonio Zen Center celebrated Pride at the parade.

One of her favorite parts of the parade, she said, is seeing older generations celebrate alongside younger attendees.

"They just have so much fun, and they have so much life for the littler kids and the younger people," Lasater said. "It's just so exciting."

Alicia Torres attended the parade as both a vendor and an ally.

"I believe that love is love, and nobody should be told who they love," she said.

Ivanna Bass Caldera / Texas Public Radio The Showband performed during the Pride Parade.

Torres said she has a transgender brother and a lesbian sister and wanted to show her support.

"It just means community," Torres said. "Even though if I'm straight, if somebody's gay, lesbian, bi, whatever, it just means that we're all a community and we all support each other."

Ivanna Bass Caldera / Texas Public Radio Alicia Torres was one of many vendors at the Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade with her booth, Twisted Needle.

Recent pushback has not dampened that spirit, she added.

"It feels more like they can push, we'll push harder," Torres said.

Ivanna Bass Caldera / Texas Public Radio A local drag performer hypes up the crowd from a parade float.

For first-time attendee Cat Staskawicz, the event offered both celebration and affirmation.

Staskawicz, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community, said she has sometimes been hesitant to be open about that part of her identity in public.

"It's pretty ingrained in some of us to not do that," Staskawicz said.

Ivanna Bass Caldera / Texas Public Radio Cat Staskawicz and Jasmine Jimenez at the San Antonio Pride Parade.

But seeing others openly celebrate helped Staskawicz become more comfortable with herself.

"I appreciate having the support of other people kind of helping me become comfortable with myself," Staskawicz said.

Ivanna Bass Caldera / Texas Public Radio Spurs-themed Pride gear was on display during the Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade.