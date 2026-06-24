Commentary: Texas phonetic alphabet

I was looking at the NATO phonetic alphabet, which everyone has some familiarity with, just from watching military films or police shows.

When officers call in a license plate for instance, for clarity, they will use the NATO phonetic alphabet to transmit the letters. This provides for an assured clarity and speed of messaging — no misunderstandings.

For instance, if the plate in question is a vanity plate that says GYMRAT, they’ll call it in and say, “We have an APB for a white Tesla, license plate: golf-yankee-mike-romeo-alfa-tango.”

I was thinking it would be cool to have a similar alphabet, just for Texas, using Texcentric terms. I have had some difficulty creating a final version because there are so many good options per letter.

I’ll let you in on this work, which is in progress, and maybe some of y’all can help me think of more appropriate words for the Texas Phonetic Alphabet.

Here we go:

A is Alamo. Don’t think you can do better than that. Remember the Alamo.

B is Brisket, but could be Bluebonnet. Could be Buc-ee’s.

C as in Chili, Cowboy or Crockett.

D Dallas, Big D, but also Desperados Waiting for a Train. If you know, you know.

E for Enchiladas.

F Football. Or Fajitas. Hard to get away from food.

G Guacamole. See? Or Goliad. Maybe Guadalupe.

H H-E-B, or hail.

I Icehouse or Iraan — Texas, that is.

J Jalapeño or Jacinto.

K Kolache.

L Longhorn, Luckenbach, Luling.

M Mesquite.

N Nacogdoches or Nachos.

O Oil, Opossum.

P Pecos.

Q Quail or Quicksand. Old Westerns convinced me I’d be trapped in quicksand quite often in my adult years.

R Rodeo or Rattler.

S Shiner, SpaceX?

T is for Texas, isn’t it?

U as in Houston. Tempting. Uvalde? Utopia?

V Vaquero or Venison.

W Waxahachie. Could be Whataburger.

X XIT Ranch, or as in Dos Equis.

Y Y’all, Yonder.

Z ZZ Top.

As I said, it’s a work in progress, but it’d be fun to use the new system on our first example: GYMRAT. License plate: guacamole-y’all-mesquite-rodeo-alamo-texas.

You can try your hand at this if you have a spare hour. You could make them all foods, all Texas city names, all famous Texans or famous bands. But the real challenge is that they are, for phonetic efficiency, supposed to be two-syllable words.

I’m drwfstrong@gmail. com – that’s Dallas-Rodeo-Waxahachie-Football-Shiner-Texas-Rodeo-Oil-Nacogdoces-Guacamole at gmail.com. Let me know what you come up with?

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