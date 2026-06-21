Kanye’s last-minute Alamodome show faces pushback over antisemitic comments

Rapper Kanye West has added eight new shows to make up for sets the United Kingdom and others made him scrap — including one in San Antonio that’s drawing criticism from some who don’t want him performing here either.

Facing continued backlash for his antisemitic and Nazi-sympathising comments, West — now known as Ye — lost his travel permits to the United Kingdom and was forced to cancel stops on his “Ye Live Concert Tour.”

Now he’s supposed to hold a concert at the Alamodome on July 4, after two shows in Tampa, Florida on June 26 and 28.

The tickets are currently selling on Ticketmaster from about $127.50 to more than $1,460 per ticket.

But on Monday, opponents of the event are planning to urge leaders to shut down the San Antonio show as well.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones appears ready to join their cause.

“I support canceling the Ye concert,” Jones wrote on social media on Saturday. “Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-owned facility like our Alamodome.”

Last year West, who had already made some shocking comments about Jewish people in the past, started selling swastika T-shirts and released a song called “Heil Hitler.”

The blowback was swift and Adidas canceled his lucrative clothing partnership.

West later chalked the moves up to his struggle with bipolar disorder, and in January, purchased an ad in The Wall Street Journal apologizing to the Jewish community before launching another concert tour.

But United Kingdom said it wasn’t enough, and a major music festival had to be canceled and tickets refunded.

Italy also barred West’s concerts, amid pushback from members of the Jewish community.

West is a best-selling artist with 24 Grammy Awards who had announced his intention to run for U.S. president in 2020 and 2024.