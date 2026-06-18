Every few months, the dance floor at an Austin gay club transforms into a wrestling ring

On a typical night beneath Highland Lounge's mirror ball, sweaty bodies writhe to Ariana Grande songs and drag queens collect crumpled dollars. Every couple of months, though, the gay nightclub in downtown Austin undergoes an outrageous transformation.

The dance floor turns into a wrestling ring. Grinding clubbers cede the room to musclebound warriors grappling in skintight outfits. The drag queens … never mind, still there.

Welcome to Uncanny Attractions: a raucous, high-concept evening of pro wrestling, drag and burlesque that makes "WWE Raw" look square by comparison.

"What drag gives people is an experience, and I think that's what wrestling gives—an experience," says Devin Carter, a wrestler who frequently appears on the Uncanny roster. "It makes you feel something. It takes you away from reality."

And in a fraught time for LGBTQ rights in Texas, Uncanny's smackdowns serve up camp with a side of catharsis. Their next event, "Cirque du So Gay," takes over Highland on Aug. 15 — perfect timing, as Austin celebrates its own Pride a couple months later than the national observance in June.

Uncanny shows are inclusive to all yet unmistakably queer. On a Saturday night in April, Austin drag artist Maxine LaQueene worked the ropes in a show-opening lip sync number. She jumped and landed into a split that sounded like a grappler taking a dive. At one point, her wig took flight, too.

"When I say 'support local drag,' this is what I'm [expletive] talking about," LaQueene said, wayward blonde tresses in hand.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Nixi XS kisses her manager and partner, Mackenzie Morgan, before a match.

Then, the smackdowns began. Even for pro wrestling, the evening's combatants showed a flair for the flamboyant. One wrestler entered the ring to lesbian pop anthem "Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl," her face immaculately contoured with colorful makeup. In the main event, the "Unchampionship" title-holder shared a passionate kiss with his manager (and husband) before defending the belt from a bearded dynamo in fishnet tights.

The costumes. The drama. All that skin. At Uncanny Attractions, the jump from Ric Flair to RuPaul looks pretty short.

Promoter Lynn Frailey started Uncanny with professional wrestler MV Young in New York City in 2018. They cooked up their first event at House of Yes, a Brooklyn performance space catering to a queer clientele. The nightclub regularly hosted drag performances; a "drag" also happens to be the name of a wrestling move. They thought, why not put both on the bill?

After a successful run in NYC, pandemic upheaval sent Frailey and Young to different cities. Uncanny spent a few months in limbo until Frailey revived it in 2022 in Austin. She held events at Mohawk and the Far Out Lounge before making Highland Lounge home.

"I wasn't sure the ring was going to fit," Frailey says. "It squeaks in there."

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Uncanny Attractions is a raucous, high-concept evening of pro wrestling, drag and burlesque. The next event, "Cirque du So Gay," takes over Highland Lounge on Aug. 15.

Uncanny joined a thriving Central Texas indie scene that's home to wrestling of all styles and levels. America's Academy of Pro Wrestling in Northeast Austin, for example, trains the next generation of champions. Some local promotions, like Fight Opera, also emphasize queerness and camp theatricality.

Still, LGBTQ representation lags in mainstream wrestling. Members of the queer community are often relegated to token slots, if they're even on the lineup—called a "card" in the wrestling world.

"We wanted to have a place where queer people knew that they could come, and the dressing room was safe," Frailey says.

Carter and Zakai Living frequently appear in the Uncanny ring. They met at San Antonio's Hybrid School of Wrestling, and for the past six years, they've honed their tag team craft. As members of the LGBTQ community — Carter is a trans woman, and Living identifies as queer — queer wrestlers, claiming space on the mat hasn't always been easy.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News "Unchampionship" title-holder Dillon McQueen cheers ahead of his match against Effy. It took shady smack talk and a brutal brawl, but McQueen kept his belt.

Living remembers being profoundly moved to share a card with trailblazers in the community at their first Uncanny match. To Carter, being around so much queerness backstage felt like coming home.

"We busted our asses, went through the ranks, and proved to so many people that we deserve to be here, that we're meant to be here," Carter says.

Austin wrestler Oli Summers, who identifies as an ally, is a crowd favorite. He attends Uncanny events as a fan, too, and notices how the energy can change when everyone's welcome in the room.

"That crowd is always so bloodthirsty and so into what's going on," Summers says. "They have such a different vibe from every other show that I've ever worked."

The high-concept nature of Uncanny's themed shows also appeals to pros making their way around the circuit. Summers remembers competing in a "Dungeons & Dragons"-themed event. The roll of a giant die guided the match. Theatricality like that keeps a wrestler on their toes, he says.

Listen, things get weird. Bodies crash through wooden doors. A wrestler might dive from Highland's second-level railing down to the mat. Even Frailey starts to believe the fights she helped orchestrate.

Kayfabe, a wrestling term for the suspension of disbelief, makes that magic work—kinda like how a spotlight and a few vodka sodas can turn a twirling drag queen into Beyoncé. At Uncanny, it's all about the moment, the performance, the feeling.

"We want to show that, yes, we're queer wrestlers, but that's not [all]," Carter says. "We can do just as much as any other wrestler can do, if not better."

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