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Children’s Chorus of San Antonio brings ‘Sounds of Summer’ to the stage Friday

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published July 23, 2026 at 6:30 PM CDT
Children's Chorus of San Antonio performing at Carnegie Hall
Courtesy: Children's Chorus of San Antonio
The Children’s Chorus of San Antonio performs at Carnegie Hall.

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The Children’s Chorus of San Antonio will perform Friday at Covenant Baptist Church.

Carolyn Cruse is the chorus’ artistic director.

“Our camp will feature elementary singers entering grades two through six,” Cruse said. “They will be learning some songs that they've been practicing through the week.”

The Children’s Chorus of San Antonio is a resident affiliate of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

The Children's Chorus sings in Cave Without a Name
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The Children’s Chorus of San Antonio performs at Cave Without a Name.
Courtesy: Children's Chorus of San Antonio
Carolyn Cruse directing the students
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Carolyn Cruse directs students in the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio.
Courtesy: The Children's Chorus San Antonio
Children's Chorus of San Antonio performing
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The Children’s Chorus of San Antonio performs.
Courtesy: Children's Chorus in San Antonio

“Our concert theme is ‘Sounds of Summer,’ and we are performing music that is in multiple languages and has a theme of joy and hope for the future,” she said.

Cruse said one of the chorus’ many functions is to help young people and their parents develop a relationship with music and movement.

“We also have a program for babies and toddlers with their parents called ‘Music Together,’ which is a music and dance and movement and instruments exploration opportunity,” Cruse said.

Children's Chorus singers
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Singers with the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio perform.
Courtesy: Children's Chorus of San Antonio
Children's Chorus
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Members of the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio perform.
Courtesy: Children's Chorus of San Antonio

More information about the Children’s Chorus is available on its website.

The chorus’ upcoming performance season begins in August.

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Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPRChildren's Chorus of San Antonio
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
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