San Antonio earns two James Beard finalists; Houston DACA recipient named Emerging Chef

Two San Antonio culinary standouts were finalists at the 2026 James Beard Awards, among the food industry's highest honors. Houston chef Adrian Torres was named Emerging Chef, while Houston chefs Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu earned Best Chef: Texas honors.

Michelin-starred San Antonio restaurant Mixtli was one of five finalists nationwide for Outstanding Restaurant. Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Nicosi Dessert Bar at Pearl was a finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. Nicosi also received a Michelin star in 2025.

Torres was the only Texas chef to win a national category. The James Beard Awards define Emerging Chef as "a chef who displays exceptional talent, character and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come."

During his acceptance speech, Torres spoke about a conversation his mother had with him and his sister. Their family immigrated from San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

"She said, never tell anyone about your legal status, never talk about our immigration journey. For a long time, fear was our story. Today, standing on this stage, I want to say something that I never thought my younger self would have the opportunity to say. I am proud to be the son of immigrants. I am proud to be an immigrant. I am proud to be a DACA recipient," he said.

Maximo is recognized by the Michelin Guide as a Bib Gourmand restaurant. Michelin describes the restaurant as having a "finely curated menu ... packed with delicious ideas inspired by both Texan and Mexican traditions."

Torres also noted that while many attendees flew to Chicago for the awards ceremony, he and his family drove because of what he called the "reality immigrant families still live with."

"Even in moments of celebration, there are reminders that our journey is different, but tonight I refuse to let fear be the headline. Tonight, the headline is that a brown kid from the North Side raised by parents who sacrificed everything for the chance at a better life is standing on this stage accepting one of the highest honors in this industry," he said.

In the state-specific category, Garcia and Lu of Houston's Jun were named Best Chef: Texas. According to the restaurant's website, the pair are "inspired by the traditions that have shaped this city and state," drawing on the diverse cultures, ingredients and stories that make Texas so multidimensional.

"Our amazing city is made up of creatives, from first generations, like we are," Garcia said. "It is a city of dreams and hopes, and what Jun has taught me is that there's room for everyone, that there's a space to tell our story, that it's meant to be heard, and that there's a reason why we're here."

The Best Chef: Texas finalists were:

Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk, Houston, Texas

Scott Girling, Osteria Il Muro, Denton, Texas

Gabe Padilla and Melissa Padilla, Café Piro, Socorro, Texas

Finn Walter, The Nicolett, Lubbock, Texas

Other Texas restaurants and hospitality professionals named finalists included:

Agnes and Sherman, Houston, Texas (Best New Restaurant)

Maggie Huff, Lucia, Dallas, Texas (Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker)

June Rodil, March, Houston, Texas (Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service)

San Antonio semifinalists

While only two San Antonio nominees advanced to the finalist round, several local chefs and restaurants were recognized as James Beard semifinalists earlier this year:

Mixtli, San Antonio (Outstanding Restaurant)

Anacacho Coffee & Cantina, San Antonio (Best New Restaurant)

Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Nicosi, San Antonio (Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker)

Francisco Estrada and Lizzeth Martinez, Naco Mexican, San Antonio (Best Chef: Texas)

Sue Kim, The Magpie, San Antonio (Best Chef: Texas)

Emil Oliva, Leche de Tigre, San Antonio (Best Chef: Texas)

