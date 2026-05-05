San Antonio Philharmonic announces ‘Amor Fati’ concerts amid ongoing challenges

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The San Antonio Philharmonic has announced a two-night concert at the end of the month, leaning into a theme of resilience as it continues to navigate financial and legal challenges.

The program, Amor Fati, takes its name from a Latin phrase meaning “love of fate.” It reflects an embrace of life’s difficulties and joys.

In recent years, the Philharmonic has faced both.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30, at San Antonio College’s McAllister Auditorium.

The venue itself reflects some of the organization’s ongoing struggles. The Philharmonic is not performing at the Scottish Rite Temple downtown after a planned purchase of the property fell through last year amid disputes with the building’s owners.

Leadership changes have added to the uncertainty. The 2024 hiring of music director Jeffrey Kahane was seen as a step toward stability, but he announced his departure in February.

Arts & Culture San Antonio Philharmonic seeks $1M in dispute over Scottish Rite Hall The San Antonio Philharmonic says it upheld a 2024 agreement to redevelop the Scottish Rite Hall and make it its permanent home, while the building’s owner argues the deal is no longer valid.

The Philharmonic’s current challenges trace back to the collapse of the San Antonio Symphony, which ceased operations in June 2022 after a breakdown in negotiations between management and the musicians’ union. Many of those musicians went on to form the Philharmonic.

The Symphony had been a cornerstone of the city’s cultural life since 1939, when it was established as a full-time professional orchestra under conductor Max Reiter, who fled fascism in Europe and led the ensemble for more than a decade.

The upcoming concerts mark the Philharmonic’s latest effort to stabilize and continue providing performances for the community during a turbulent stretch.

Tickets for the Amor Fati performances are available here.