Cornyval draws crowds to Helotes for 61st annual salute to corn

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The annual salute to corn is in full swing this weekend in Helotes.

The 61st annual Cornyval runs through Sunday, featuring live music, a PRCA rodeo, carnival rides, food, and arts and crafts.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio A vendor sells corn at Cornyval in Helotes on May 2, 2026.

Saturday morning saw the Cornyval Parade along Bandera Road through Helotes, shutting down traffic for about two hours.

After the parade, festivalgoers entered the grounds, heading either to carnival rides or one of the many food booths. Philip Aguilar is with Knights of Columbus 8306 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Helotes.

"It's our biggest fundraiser every year, and the money that we make from our sales of, of the sausage and the corn here go to fund our scholarships that we give to high school seniors," Aguilar told TPR.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Riders enjoy a roller coaster at Cornyval in Helotes on May 2, 2026.

James Ward came with his entire family for the day.

"Oh, we love the vendors, we love all the food and trying to see what's new each year is always exciting," he said. "But we go back for our favorites and of course the girls love all the rides, every one of them."

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio A corn cup with all the accoutrements at Cornyval in Helotes on May 2, 2026.

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the event.

Kyle Davison, Sr., watched his two sons riding one of the carnival rides on Saturday. This is their fourth year coming to Cornyval.

"I love it," he said. "It's great for the children. "It's great to have come out here just with the parents and have a great time coming out here with this beautiful weather."

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio A pig in the petting zoo at Cornyval May 2, 2026

Cornyval began in 1965 and was the brainchild of the late John T. Floore, founder of Floore’s Country Store, as a way to honor the agricultural roots of Helotes and celebrate the local corn harvest.