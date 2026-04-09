The Weekender: ZZ Top, Second Saturday art, and free music at San Fernando Cathedral

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In addition to San Antonio Book Festival events and early Fiesta San Antonio celebrations, there’s plenty happening around the city this weekend.

It starts Friday night at the Majestic Theatre with Texas rock icons ZZ Top. The trio has been defining a gritty blues-rock sound since the early 1970s, with hits like “Sharp Dressed Man,” “La Grange,” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’.” Decades in, their formula hasn’t changed much — and that’s why fans keep coming back.

On Saturday, the Lone Star Arts District’s monthly Second Saturday spotlights artist Gudjon Bjarnason at Dock Space Gallery. Drawing on influences from painting, sculpture and architecture, and his Icelandic roots, Bjarnason’s work reflects a global perspective.

“Our thinking and our psychology is much more shaped by emotions than rational facts,” he said.

Second Saturday offers a chance to meet artists and experience their work up close.

“What is more fun than speaking to other people?” he said. “I happen to be in this bubble called the art world, which is the most pleasant place to be.”

Then on Sunday from 7-8 p.m., Musical Bridges Around the World presents a free performance at San Fernando Cathedral. The concert features award-winning pianist Young Sun Choi, a medalist in the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition.

“We believe in making great art accessible to all,” said Suhail Arastu. “These concerts are free and open to the public, and we bring some of the greatest award-winning artists from around the globe.”

Tickets are free but required and can be reserved at musicalbridges.org .