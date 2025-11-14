Artwork honors the community along San Antonio's World Heritage Trail

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A public artwork called "Kindred Spirits" was dedicated on Friday along the World Heritage Trail that connects the South Side Missions.

Descendants of the Tehuan Band of Mission Indians of San Antonio performed at the dedication in recognition of Native American Heritage Month.

Many indigenous people to this day live in the neighborhoods that sprang up in the shadows of the missions.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Descendants of the Tehuan Band of Mission Indians of San Antonio at the dedication on Nov. 14, 2025

The artwork depicts hands joined by rippling water

It's the first public work by artist—Ashley Perez—who drew inspiration from the mission descendants and other South Side groups.

"The water itself, you know, it's kind of something that binds the city together and why missions are where they are. But it's also about sharing information and culture from generation to generation," she said.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Artist Ashley Perez, right, and Mission San Jose Descendant Victoria Soto

Among those at the ceremony was the daughter of Mission San Jose descendant Vincent Huizar who passed away this week and who provided much input for the artwork.

Daughter Victora Soto explains the family's connection to the artwork and the mission.

"So those hands are inspired by the real hands of my father, Vincent Huizar, who is a sixth-generation descendant of Don Pedro Huizar, who is credited as the master craftsman and surveyor of Mission San Jose, most notably known for the rose window."

What was the mission era land of Don Pedro Huizar is now covered by Southtown.