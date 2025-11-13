The Weekender: Brack Bash, The Sixties Show, and Journey and Styx tribute band

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Weekender showcases some fun options: a celebration of Brackenridge Park; a show dedicated to 1960s music; and a tribute show for 80s rock bands Journey and Styx.

THE BRACK BASH

Let's start with The Dirty River Jazz Band, who will take the stage to celebrate Brackenridge Park.

The family friendly event is called the Brack Bash and takes place at the Sunken Garden Theater from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It's free, and visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket. Look for food trucks, a car show, and petting zoo.

THE SIXTIES SHOW

Over at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. it's The Sixties Show. It's billed as the Greatest 1960s Music Recreation.

Craig O'Keefe is a producer, director and performer for the off Broadway show out of New York City.

"It's an immersive experience about the 1960s so whether someone was born in that decade or buying records in that decade—and I can't say that's my decade, because I was barely out of diapers when the decade ended. But or somebody who is, you know, a younger person who really loves that sort of music, the show is for everybody, just like a Broadway show would be."

The Sixties Show is on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Tobin.

MAJESTY OF ROCK: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO JOURNEY AND STYX

And there's more music this weekend. The Ultimate Tribute to Journey and Styx: Featuring Majesty of Rock is set for the Empire Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Performing together for more than a decade, Majesty of Rock is one of the most sought-after Journey and Styx tribute bands in the country. The lead singer, John D’Agostino, captures Steve Perry’s iconic vocals, but he also nails the vocal essence of Dennis DeYoung and Tommy Shaw from Styx.

Majesty captures the perfect mix of hard rock guitar, acoustic guitar, synthesizers and acoustic piano. Their harmonies are precise. Their stage presence is engaging.