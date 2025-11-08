© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Downtown parade honors San Antonio area veterans

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published November 8, 2025 at 3:06 PM CST
Bexar County Sheriff's Color Guard at Veterans Day Parade November 8th, 2025
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Bexar County Sheriff's Color Guard at Veterans Day Parade November 8th, 2025

San Antonio celebrated area military veterans with a parade through downtown on Saturday afternoon. Spectators lined the streets for the parade, which began at Milam Park on Houston St.

Young girl wave an American flag at the Veterans Day Parade in San Antonio November 8th, 202
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Young girl waves an American flag at the Veterans Day Parade in San Antonio November 8th, 2025

Oscar Hernandez was among the crowd on the sidewalk. He served in Vietnam as a Marine and retired in 1971.

"It makes me feel proud and honored that I served my country. … It makes me feel good," he told TPR.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Oscar Hernandez at the Veterans Day parade in San Antonio November 8th, 2025
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Oscar Hernandez at the Veterans Day parade in San Antonio November 8th, 2025

Emily Fraiser Aguillera is a retired Naval Quartermaster.

"It makes me feel very honored and I am glad to be able to celebrate with my family," she said.

Participants in the Veterans Day Parade in San Antonio November 8th, 2025
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Participants in the Veterans Day Parade in San Antonio November 8th, 2025

The parade included floats, military bands and units, and community organizations. It was put together by the United States Military Parade Association.

