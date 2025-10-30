The Weekender: Fall has arrived, making weekend events especially cool

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

It’s our first real weekend of autumn weather, and there’s a lot going on around town! Here are some ideas on how you can best enjoy it.

DAY OF THE DEAD AT THE GUADALUPE

First off, a two-day Dia de los Muertos event on the West Side.

Belinda Menchaca is the education director at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. “We actually have a weekend full of activities. We're starting with an altar exhibition where we have community altars that have been built to celebrate Dia de los Muertos,” Menchaca said.

1 of 4 — RV DDLM 2024 (2).jpg Dia de los Muertos at the Guadalupe Richard Vasquez 2 of 4 — RV DDLM 2024 (14).jpg Guadalupe Dance Company performance Richard Vasquez 3 of 4 — RV DDLM 2024 (5).jpg Guadalupe Dance Company Richard Vasquez 4 of 4 — RV DDLM 2024 (23).jpg Guadalupe Dance Company dancer Richard Vasquez

That’s Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Among the many altars, there is one they have dedicated to Flaco Jimenez. This one can be seen across Guadalupe Street at the Latino Bookstore.

“On Sunday is a completely different event," said Menchaca. That one is an actual performance by our accordion students, our mariachi students, our dance academy students, and then a performance featuring the Guadalupe Dance Company, where the characters come to life, explaining all of the elements of Day of The Dead through music and dance."

DIWALI: FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

Then on Saturday, consider visiting the yearly Diwali: Festival of Lights. Kausi Subramanium co-produces it.

Diwali SA Diwali river parade

“Diwali is celebrated all over the world by people of Indian origin as well as people from some other countries,” she said. “And Diwali was actually a couple weeks ago, but we always celebrate in San Antonio on the first Saturday of November.”

Indian music, food, dance and culture, will go on at the Arneson, and then at Hemisfair from 4:30 through midnight. Attendance is free.

JAZZ with NOAH PETERSON

And then on Sunday, enjoy jazz from saxophonist Noah Peterson and his band. Here’s some of his backstory.

courtesy Noah Peterson Noah Peterson

“I went into the Marine Corps, and was in the Marine Band, (and then) ended up in Portland, Oregon, went to music school and started making my way as a musician,” Peterson said.

He found his way to San Antonio and has been making jazz here ever since.

On Sunday he plays Boerne’s Dodging Duck restaurant.

“I call that the best jazz brunch in Texas. It's at the Dodging Duck in Boerne on River Road,” Peterson said. Peterson will take the stage with a trio from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Noah Peterson Quartet - I Just Can't Believe It