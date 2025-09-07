© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

'La Isla Bajo El Mar' — exhibit on the Black Mexican community of Costa Chica, Mexico

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published September 7, 2025 at 8:55 AM CDT
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
From the exhibit 'La Isla Bajo El Mar' curated by Barbara Columbus

Saturday saw the newest “Art Everywhere” exhibition at La Zona Art Gallery downtown.

The exhibit, "La Isla Bajo EL Mar" is described as conveying "the intersection of art, identity, and activism in the Black Mexican community of Costa Chica." It was curated by cultural anthropologist Barbara Columbus, who has done intensive research of the Costa Chica region in Mexico.

“It's very traditional—a lot of it depicting the culture, the everyday ways of Afro-Mexican culture,” she told TPR before the exhibit opened. “And for me, I always feel like there's an emphasis on them. The subjects within the art just being environmental with nature.”

Barbara Columbus at La Zona Art Gallery
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
There was also a screening of the film "Amare" by screenwriter Balam Toscano

Balam Toscano
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
See more in the slide show below:

1 of 7  — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-11.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
2 of 7  — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-09.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
3 of 7  — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-12.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
4 of 7  — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-10.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
5 of 7  — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-13.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
6 of 7  — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-07.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
7 of 7  — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-08.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR

