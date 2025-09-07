'La Isla Bajo El Mar' — exhibit on the Black Mexican community of Costa Chica, Mexico

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Saturday saw the newest “Art Everywhere” exhibition at La Zona Art Gallery downtown.

The exhibit, "La Isla Bajo EL Mar" is described as conveying "the intersection of art, identity, and activism in the Black Mexican community of Costa Chica." It was curated by cultural anthropologist Barbara Columbus, who has done intensive research of the Costa Chica region in Mexico.

“It's very traditional—a lot of it depicting the culture, the everyday ways of Afro-Mexican culture,” she told TPR before the exhibit opened. “And for me, I always feel like there's an emphasis on them. The subjects within the art just being environmental with nature.”

Saile Aranda / TPR Barbara Columbus at La Zona Art Gallery

There was also a screening of the film "Amare" by screenwriter Balam Toscano

Saile Aranda / TPR Balam Toscano

See more in the slide show below:

1 of 7 — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-11.jpg Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 7 — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-09.jpg Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 7 — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-12.jpg Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 7 — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-10.jpg Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 7 — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-13.jpg Saile Aranda / TPR 6 of 7 — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-07.jpg Saile Aranda / TPR 7 of 7 — ArtEverywhereProject_SaileAranda2025-08.jpg Saile Aranda / TPR