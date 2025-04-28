San Pedro Playhouse production brings timeless magic of Cole Porter to San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

If the world seems a bit overwhelming right now, the San Pedro Playhouse will offer a break from it all.

Jimmy Moore explained: “I think it’s a really wonderful time to bring Anything Goes back to the stage. To bring people of all backgrounds into the theater to enjoy the beautiful music, the beautiful dancing, a really great set and costumes in a very big Broadway show-stopping kind of style to unite everybody in the audience.”

Moore will direct the production. It runs Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons from May 9 through June 1.

Courtesy photo / Kirk Tuck Jimmy Moore

“This show is what people think of when they think of musical theater,” he said. “They think of beautiful costumes. They think of tap-dancing sailors. They think of gorgeous melodies. This show has all of that. ... It was written by Cole Porter, a master wordsmith and musician. The lyrics are fun and silly, full of wit and jokes. And the music is so beautiful. It’s the kind of show where you walk away with a song in your heart.”

Courtesy photo / Awkward Eye Photography Paige Blend Berry

Moore said this kind of musical has long been a favorite of audiences.

“If you are a fan of the movies of the '30s, '40s and '50s, the kind of screwball comedies like Bringing Up Baby or His Girl Friday, this type of show is right in that vein,” he said.

People can find tickets at sanpredroplayhouse.org.