Joe R. Villareal, beloved artist from San Antonio's West Side, dies at 72

Joe R. Villareal, a beloved artist from San Antonio's West Side artist, died this month from colon cancer. He was 72.

His sister-in-law, Becky Hernandez, announced his death on Facebook , adding that he died surrounded by his family inside of his home. His niece Carmela Villarreal also wrote, “Your passing has left a profound impact on our hearts and lives … your legacy will live on through your beautiful artwork seen around the San Antonio area.”

During his long career, Villarreal created art that depicted a nostalgia for the innocence of childhood. He created art representing joyful memories of growing up Mexican American in the United States.

Some of his most recognizable works of art depict children playing outside, iconic barrio figures such as the ubiquitous ice cream man in “El Icecrimero,” and his well-known passion for Texas sports teams, the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs.

The city honored him as an artist. But to his family, he was a mechanic and DJ who enjoyed barbecuing and playing poker with family on Sundays.

Villarreal was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from Louis W. Fox Technical High School in 1971. He also studied at Hunter School of Art where he was a student of decorated San Antonio artist Warren Hunter in 1972.

His older brother, Juan Villarreal, 76, noticed his brother’s talent at a young age. As they grew up, Joe confessed that he owed all of his artistic skills to Juan.

“He was in elementary [school] and won first prize drawing [Abraham] Lincoln,” Juan Villarreal said. “He told me I was his inspiration, and I was surprised because I drew stick figures. It’s no comparison to what he does.”

Last year, Villarreal accomplished a lifetime goal of creating public art that could be displayed for generations.

“El Trompo” and “El Papalote” were built outside the historic West Side Chinese and Mexican restaurant, Golden Star. Together, they represent two favorite pastimes, a spinning top and a kite — made out of what appears to be pages from the bilingual, historic newspaper, La Prensa.

Samuel Rocha IV / TPR Joe R. Villarreal

Villarreal spoke with TPR last June about the message behind the larger-than-life sculptures of toys and preserving Mexican American history.

“These were created from the times that we were young. We used to play these games, and a lot of them are gone, but not forgotten,” Villarreal said, adding he wanted to encourage parents and grandparents to “educate the younger family members and show them or tell them how they were made.”

His artwork can be found in the hallways of local universities, including Texas A&M University-San Antonio and the University of Texas at San Antonio, as well as the “Hall of Mayors” in the Municipal Plaza Building on West Commerce Street.

Many San Antonians mourned the passing of Villarreal by sharing his art on social media with heartfelt messages.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg described Villarreal as “a visionary artist who found the beauty in the everyday life of San Antonio and elevated it for all the world to see.”

A post from Tommy’s Restaurant said, “We are honored to have known and displayed many of the amazing paintings of Mr. Villarreal. No one captured the soul of what growing up in San Antonio was like better than him."

Villarreal’s art portfolio spans over 50 years. Some of his work can also be seen in a variety of television programs.

His painting "Looking for a Game" was animated in the television show “King of the Hill” in 2000. Multiple paintings were also included in a PBS documentary called “The Mexican Americans” which aired in August of that same year.

More recently, in 2020, his painting "Las Canicas" was featured in the background of "Selena: The Series,” on Netflix.

Villarreal was survived by his wife, Sylvia; his two sons, JJ and Jerry; his five grandchildren Brandon, AJ, Nikko, Noah, and Davey; and his great-grandchild, Honor. He is also survived by his four siblings Juan, Grace, Sylvia, and Sandra.

His funeral service will be on May 5 at Ortiz Mortuary on Culebra Road and will be open to the public from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.