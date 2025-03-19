Texas Film Commission will host a virtual workshop on April 10 for communities that love film
The Texas Film Commission will host a workshop for communities interested in becoming Film Friendly Texas or Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Communities on April 10.
These certified communities are recognized for supporting local jobs and creating revenue.
Attending the virtual workshop is a required step for certification. The Texas Film Commission encouraged city and county officials to attend, including members of visitor bureaus or chambers of commerce.
It is scheduled for Thursday, April 10. Register on the Texas Film Commission website. The deadline to register is April 4.
