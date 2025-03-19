Stargazing, poetry and meditation: What connects NPR readers to their spirituality

In February, we asked our audience: What does your spiritual practice look like?

It was part of a story we did on how to create a personal connection between you and something greater than yourself . One way, reports journalist Ruth Tam, is to take part in rituals and traditions that make you feel close to your spirituality.

More than 80 readers from different belief systems sent in their poignant responses. A Christian finds growth and understanding in her church community. A Muslim says he finds Allah in small things, like sunlight and birdsong. An atheist explains why his belief that he is his own higher power drives him to do good deeds.

Here is a sampling of where our readers find spiritual comfort, from poetry to gardening to gazing out into the ocean. These have been edited for length and clarity.

"This guide grounds me in the natural world"

I find meaning and connection in Mary Oliver's short poem, Instructions for Living a Life:

Pay attention.

Be astonished.

Tell about it.

This guide grounds me in the natural world, celebrates my unique place and point of view within it and invites me to share my wonder and amazement with others. —Mark A. Steiner

"I cherish moments with my grandchildren"

Honestly, the most spiritual thing I do now is engage in dialogue with my three grandchildren, ages eight, five and two. By that, I mean sitting and being still with each of them as they ask a question about almost anything, and trying patiently to answer it and every one of their follow-up questions. I cherish those moments. And to me, they feel spiritual. —Frank Monachello

"Spiritual growth would not be possible without others"

I attend the United Methodist Church regularly and participate in a small group with people who are also on intentional spiritual growth journeys. This is crucial for me. In community, I hear my clumsy words and see the reactions of others. For me, spiritual growth would not be possible without the input of others. —Margaret H. Lane

"Bow to the One who flung the stars into space"

The "something greater" has a name, a direction, a voice. It is Allah, not abstract, but achingly close. The sunroom's calm, the birds' song, the solace in dishwashing, these are His whispers calling you home. You need not choose between community and solitude, ritual and spontaneity. Islam weaves them into a tapestry. Pray with others, study the stars, then bow to the One who flung them into space. —Maaz Patel

"We alone are responsible"

We are our highest power. We alone are responsible for what we do or do not. We are a highly social species. That drives my behavior. I'm a good neighbor. I pay my taxes. I vote. I treat others the way I expect to be treated. —Jesse Ohlsson

"Sunday mornings in the garden became my place of worship"

Raised Catholic, I struggled with the idea of a wrathful God. I longed to believe in a higher power that was loving and compassionate.

Taking a leap of faith, I became a gardener, and through that journey, I found a deeper connection to my spirituality. You've probably heard the saying, "There is no place closer to God on Earth than in the garden." That became my mantra, and Sunday mornings in the garden became my place of worship.

With the guidance of my newly defined higher power, I felt a profound transformation within me. As I worked in the garden, I began to trust my instincts rather than relying solely on my rational or irrational ideas of right and wrong.

Today, I am in awe of the creativity that has blossomed within me and the deep spiritual instincts I've discovered. My guiding mantra now is: "Into the garden I go to lose my mind but gain my soul." —Gail Kelley

Jorm Sangsorn / Getty Images / Getty Images

"Daily I rediscover my place in the universe as I gaze out at the immense ocean"

In March 2020, when I moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C., I began going down to the public access beach just four blocks from my house at sunset. This has become a spiritual exercise for me. I go year round regardless of the weather.

The rewards have been immense. This practice has kept me in tune with the world around me. I have seen magnificent sunsets and rainbows, dolphins and humpback whales, terns dancing in the waves, gulls and pelicans by the hundreds, red foxes and their kits cavorting in the dunes. I hone my listening skills, hearing the ever-changing songs of the surf. And daily I rediscover my place in the universe as I gaze out at the immense ocean, and seek the first appearance of Venus each evening. —Rodger Dicks

"I believe in things I can measure"

As a materialist, I tend to reject gods and spirits. Materialists believe in things they can measure. It's not an easy path to stand on your own two feet, facing the winds of life. I do find meditation to be an effective tool for dealing with stress, but it doesn't mean it has to be spiritual. —Marvin Straus

"We have always cared about all living things"

In 2008, before undergoing a heart transplant, my husband researched different religions, trying to find a spiritual practice. When he started reading many of Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh 's books, he knew he had found our place. We have always cared about all living things.

We had no idea this wonderful mindfulness practice was right here in our town. We joined a Vietnamese Buddhist temple in Baton Rouge, La., in 2009. Tam Bao Meditation Center has an English sangha that meets every Friday night, open to everyone.

My husband passed away in 2023, and his cremation remains are now in the ancestral tower on temple grounds. I continue to practice mindfulness in all my daily activities and attend the Friday night meditation. —Bob Williamson

"I finally settled upon a belief system I call 'universals' "

I went through books on Christian history, Sufi beliefs, Asian philosophies and pagan religions. I finally settled upon a loose belief system that I call "universals." There was a consciousness involved in the creation of the universe. We should treat others as we want to be treated. Love is powerful. And whatever we are continues forever in some form. —Debbie Giles

